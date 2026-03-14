Juventus, without Vlahovic in Udine: a headache up front – Yildiz as a false nine, the David situation, Boga as a weapon, and Spalletti’s certainties and doubts

Ahead of tonight’s away match against Udinese, which counts towards the 29th matchday of Serie A, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti has not included Dusan Vlahovic in his squad: the Serbian striker has not yet fully recovered and is expected to return for the next matchday, when the Bianconeri face Sassuolo.

Arkadiusz Milik, however, returns to the squad. The Polish striker has only been called up twice this season, on 20 and 27 December, for the matches against Roma and Pisa, though he remained on the bench on both occasions.

Given Vlahovic’s prolonged absence, how will Juventus line up in attack in Udine? One option could be this, in a 4-2-3-1: Perin; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceiçao, McKennie, Boga; Yildiz. Manager: Spalletti.

However, it cannot be entirely ruled out that, in the end, Spalletti might opt for a more conservative approach, fielding David as centre-forward once again, despite the disappointment over his performance in last week’s match against Pisa. Behind the Canadian, Yildiz, McKennie and Conceicao would line up, with Boga on the bench.

But let’s take a closer look at the situation regarding each of the Old Lady’s strikers.