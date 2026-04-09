Julian Alvarez admits to taking leaf out of Lionel Messi's book with incredible free-kick goal for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

The Atletico Madrid star was the hero of the night as Diego Simeone’s side secured a vital 2-0 first-leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final clash. Alvarez’s stunning strike on the stroke of half-time set the tone for the Rojiblancos, and the forward admitted he had a specific Messi goal in mind when he stepped up to the ball.

"I've watched Messi's goal against Liverpool here several times [in May 2019], but I wasn't entirely sure it was going into that exact corner," Alvarez told ESPN. "Once you strike the ball, you realise it, and even before I kicked, I was already quite certain. We were practising yesterday and I hadn't converted a single one. Today was what mattered."