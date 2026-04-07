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'Sad' Jose Mourinho claims some Benfica players 'don't breathe football' & concedes defeat in Liga Portugal title race after 'poor' draw with relegation-threatened Casa Pia
Eagles’ title hopes go up in flames
Benfica’s pursuit of the Portuguese crown suffered a near-fatal blow in Rio Maior as they were held to a 1-1 stalemate by a resilient Casa Pia side. Despite dominating proceedings with 18 shots and an overwhelming 78% of the ball, the Eagles lacked clinical edge and only managed three efforts on target. Richard Rios eventually broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, but a calamitous defensive error by Antonio Silva ten minutes later allowed Rafael Brito to equalise, leaving Benfica seven points off the top.
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Mourinho slams missing hunger
Following the final whistle, Mourinho was scathing in his assessment of the result, lamenting the loss of control over Benfica's destiny in the race for second place. He revealed a blunt halftime talk where he challenged the players' tactical discipline and their overall commitment to the sport's demands.
Speaking to Sport TV, Mourinho said: "More than the [Casa Pia goal] incident... I'd say more: we lost not just two points but the last chances we had to fight for the title, and we lost control of our destiny to finish second. I didn't like the first half; at halftime we talked about what we would have to change tactically, and I tried to make them understand... because there are some who sometimes seem like they don't eat football, they don't breathe football; it seems like they sometimes forget about reality.
"I did a little math for them. If we didn't win this game, the difficult but possible fight for the title would end, and we would no longer depend on ourselves to finish second; that's what was at stake."
He added: "The referee didn't influence the result, but he had a lot of influence on a poor game. Benfica was poor in the first half, in terms of their attitude, they improved afterwards on all levels, but then the game ends, and so to speak, the championship ends with a careless situation, which you can't have when you're winning 1-0."
Undefeated Benfica undone by draws
In a statistical anomaly, Benfica remain the only undefeated team in Liga Portugal this season, yet they sit third due to a staggering nine draws. Eight of those stalemates have occurred under Mourinho's watch, including dropped points against Tondela and Rio Ave.
Reflecting on the team's complacency after taking the lead, Mourinho said: "We improved a lot in the second half, we created many opportunities. But when you're winning against an opponent who doesn't have a single shot on goal, I'd venture to say we had 75 or 80 percent possession, which is absurd, and then after going 1-0 up, I agree there's complacency. There's not that energy, that hunger of a team that's playing very well, giving their all. I'd say that to finish third we could even lose all the games, or almost all of them. For a team that's giving their all, that one goal is something that can't happen."
He concluded with a blunt assessment of his players: "Without ever having the sadness of defeat so far, we've had many draws with the sadness of defeat, many with external influences. There are no bad people there, disrespectful people, they don't exist there [in the team]. What exists are certain profiles, who regardless of their bank account and titles, are hungry, and other people who seem to take this life lightly. That saddens me. They are not bad people, bad professionals, but they truly lack that character."
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Fighting for second place
While Benfica are not yet mathematically out of the title equation, it would take an incredible series of results to overtake both Sporting and Porto. Assuming Mourinho remains in charge amid persistent links to the Portugal national team job following the World Cup, he must find a way to re-energise a squad he has publicly questioned. The manager will likely use the final weeks to assess which players truly "breathe football" before a summer window where significant squad surgery appears inevitable.