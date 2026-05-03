AFP
Jose Mourinho aims ANOTHER dig at Liga Portugal referees as Porto clinch title after Benfica blow two-goal lead at Famalicao
Title race ends in bitterness
The title race concluded in dramatic fashion after Benfica threw away a commanding lead, allowing Porto to be crowned champions for the first time since the 2021-22 season. Mourinho watched in frustration as his side collapsed away at Famalicao following the early second-half dismissal of Nicolas Otamendi. Benfica now sit second on 76 points, trailing the new champions by nine points. Instead of focusing on the tactical breakdown, the manager directed his ire towards referee Gustavo Correia.
Mourinho slams officiating standards
Speaking to Sport TV, the Benfica manager did not hold back his thoughts on the officiating that he believes has marred the season. He allowed only one question before delivering a pointed assessment, while also acknowledging the new titleholders and praising the resilience of his squad. Mourinho stated: "My assessment is that, since we are reaching the end of the championship, I have to say that this game says a lot about what this championship has been. I want to give my congratulations to FC Porto for being deserving champions, I want to give my congratulations to my players for their bravery until today, especially today."
Focus shifts to second place
With the gold medal now mathematically out of reach, the club have to quickly readjust their priorities. Sporting sit ominously in third place with 73 points, just three behind Benfica, and possess a game in hand. Finishing below their fierce local rivals would be a bitter pill to swallow. Addressing the upcoming battle for the runner-up spot, Mourinho struck a defiant tone regarding their chances of holding on. He added: "And we are going with everything to try for the miracle of staying in second place and finishing ahead of Sporting. I think we will achieve it."
- AFP
Looking ahead for the club
Benfica must regroup swiftly to secure that crucial second-place finish against looming threats. Their immediate focus shifts to hosting fourth-placed Braga on May 10, before concluding the campaign away at Estoril on May 17. Remarkably, Benfica are still on course for an unbeaten season in the Liga Portugal, but Mourinho's future has been the subject of much speculation amid reports he could be in line for a summer return to Real Madrid.