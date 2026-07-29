AFP
Jordan Henderson terminates Brentford contract ahead of free transfer to Chelsea
Stunning Chelsea move imminent
Brentford have confirmed that Henderson has left the club after a mutual agreement was reached to terminate his contract mid-way through his original two-year deal. The termination of his contract comes amid reports that a deal is on the cards for Henderson to join Chelsea. The Blues are actively looking to inject proven leadership into a squad that has struggled with its youthful profile over the last two years.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano issued a statement on social media confirming that Henderson will join Chelsea on a two-year deal. He wrote on X: "BREAKING: Jordan Henderson to Chelsea, here we go! Former Liverpool captain has agreed a two year deal at Chelsea and will sign until June 2028 this week. Henderson left Brentford and Chelsea will now welcome him next."
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Reflections on the journey with Brentford
During his solitary campaign at Brentford, Henderson registered 34 appearances across all competitions, proving he still possessed the physical capacity to compete in the English top flight despite his advancing years.
Reflecting on his time with the club, Henderson expressed deep gratitude for the platform he was given following his stint in the Eredivisie with Ajax. "I leave Brentford with a lot of gratitude for the opportunity the club gave me, and for the support and care shown to me and my family from day one," Henderson said. "Coming back to the Premier League was really important to me, and Brentford gave me that chance. I’ll always be thankful for that. I hope I was able to play my part in helping the team through an important period for the club. We achieved a lot together last season, and it’s something everyone involved should be proud of.
"Brentford is a special football club. It’s ambitious, progressive and full of good people. From the owners and leadership, to the coaching staff, the players and everyone behind the scenes, it’s been a privilege to be part of it."
Gratitude to Bees' fans
Henderson leaves with fond memories, particularly highlighting his connection with the Brentford faithful who embraced him despite his long association with Liverpool.
"Most of all, I’d like to thank the supporters. Their backing never changed, and the connection they have with the club is clear to see. They care deeply about Brentford and they support the team in the right way every step of the journey," he said.
"Finally, thank you to Matt, Phil, Lee and Keith, every member of staff, and all my team-mates. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside you, and I’ll look back on my time at Brentford with a lot of pride and some great memories."
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'Right time' to move on
Henderson’s move to Brentford was instrumental in securing his place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the 2026 World Cup. His performances in the early months of the season, including a standout September where he was named Player of the Month after providing assists against Manchester United and Chelsea, kept him firmly in the international picture. During the tournament in North America, Henderson made history by becoming the first England men’s player to feature at seven major tournaments.
Head coach Keith Andrews praised the midfielder’s influence during a period of significant transition for the Bees. "Following the departure of our club captain Christian Norgaard to Arsenal, and with Vitaly Janelt not fit enough to start the season, Jordan was a really important signing for us because he added elite-level experience," Andrews explained. "Taking into consideration Jordan’s ambitions and where our squad is currently, we both felt it was the right time for Jordan to pursue his career elsewhere. It’s been a pleasure working with Jordan and I sincerely wish him every success."
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