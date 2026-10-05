Liverpool star Jeremy Jacquet dropped for France clash with Belgium as Manchester United defender handed senior debut

Liverpool centre-back Jacquet has been forced out of the France starting XI for Monday night's high-stakes encounter against Belgium at the Stade de France. The French defender felt tightness in his left hamstring in the hours leading up to kickoff, prompting Les Bleus' coaching staff to rest him as a purely precautionary measure. With no risks being taken over his fitness, his exclusion is strictly aimed at preventing any further aggravation ahead of his return to club duties.

The news will spark immediate concern for the Liverpool coaching staff as they look ahead to a grueling domestic schedule, especially given Jacquet's workload in the Nations League this season. After remaining an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Turkiye, the defender played the full 90 minutes in both the 1-0 victory against Belgium and the 1-1 draw with Italy.