VIDEO: Watch awkward moment Jamie Carragher is forced to issue a public apology to PSG boss Luis Enrique during live TV interview

"Luis, I would like to apologise for my behaviour in Dortmund, for the semi-final," the former Liverpool man began as he addressed the PSG manager. "I had a Dortmund scarf on, but sometimes, as we all know, when we have had a few drinks, we get a little bit carried away. So, I apologise. We absolutely loved your team, what they did last year and you've been an absolute joy to watch for the last two years in the Champions League. Congratulations for making the final again, well done sir."

Enrique, showing he held no lasting grudge despite the previous snub, accepted the gesture gracefully. "Thank you, thank you," the former Barcelona boss replied. "You don't have to apologise. We are so happy, it's normal."

The source of the friction dates back to the 2024 semi-finals between Borussia Dortmund and PSG, when Carragher famously ditched his suit and tie to join the Bundesliga giants' ultras. During the broadcast, he admitted he had guzzled eight pints while standing in the 'Yellow Wall' before conducting an infamously slurred interview with Jadon Sancho.

Legendary Danish goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel revealed at the time that Enrique had actually walked into the media zone, seen Carragher wearing the rival team's scarf, and immediately left. The Dortmund press officer was also reportedly left fuming because the pundit had bypassed official protocols to grab Sancho for a chat. Carragher was jokingly placed in the "sin bin" by his colleagues for upsetting almost everyone at the Westfalenstadion.