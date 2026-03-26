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Gabriele Stragapede

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Italy v Northern Ireland: CM’s player ratings: Tonali the star, 7.5. Kean lethal; Esposito’s 30 minutes better than Retegui’s

Italy vs Northern Ireland
Italy
Northern Ireland
World Cup Qualification UEFA

The ratings for the match played by the Azzurri.

The Italy v Northern Ireland match was a semi-final in the play-offs to reach the final and secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico this summer.

The match ended 2-0 in favour of the Azzurri (goals from Tonali and Kean), who have secured their place in the final.

Below are all the match ratings in our report card.

  • ITALY

    Donnarumma 6: A mere spectator at the New Balance Arena throughout the first half. He took a huge risk in the second half, almost gifting the ball to Donley.

    Mancini 6: if you’re looking for heart, determination and aggression, the Giallorossi centre-back is exactly what you’re after. A rock-solid, focused performance – exactly what was needed.

    Bastoni 5.5: the first piece of good news is that the boos seem to be a thing of the past, which is already an important sign for this national team. Deployed as the central pillar of the defence, he had two good chances from corners, whilst at the back he took a few risks with a couple of lapses uncharacteristic of him. He let Donley get past him and picked up an avoidable yellow card. (From 64' Gatti 6: came on for the player who’d picked up a booking and brought solidity to the back line. Job done.)

    Calafiori 6.5: as a left-back with his particular attributes, he needed a performance of international calibre. A little timid in the first 45 minutes, he unleashed his charisma in the second half, providing solutions with overlapping runs down the left and defending well against Northern Ireland’s attacks at the back.

    Politano 6.5: playing as a full-back on the right today, but the role doesn’t seem to suit his strengths. He was expected to inject more spark into the Azzurri attack, but struggled throughout the first half. Whatever Gattuso said to him at half-time galvanised him. He came out firing on all cylinders, providing greater depth, and delivered the cross that led to Italy’s opening goal. (Palestra on 83’ – no rating).

    Barella 6: a few good moments and nothing more. He took more control in the second half, bringing greater physicality to the midfield.

    Locatelli 6.5: started well in his usual playmaker role, frequently looking to drive the play forward and play through balls. Towards the end of the first half, he sent Retegui through on goal with a superb long ball. He also put in a solid performance in defensive duties.

    Tonali 7.5: came close to opening the scoring after just a few minutes with a header that went just wide of the post. He roamed across the entire midfield, overlapping and looking for passing options in the final third. Quick to make himself available on the edge of the box, it took him just ten minutes in the second half to unleash the ground-to-air missile that put Italy 1-0 up. Last but not least, he conjured up a long ball that became the assist for Kean. (Pisilli on 83’ – unrated).

    Dimarco 6: the first dangerous shot bore his signature. He was played in with little conviction on his wing, but showed that his left foot could provide interesting solutions. He raised his game in the second half, as did the whole team.

    Retegui 5.5: in stoppage time, he made an excellent run in behind to get around the Northern Irish defence, but his touch ended up in Charles’s arms. Lots of physical challenges and play with his back to goal, then he incredibly squandered a chance to take the lead when one-on-one with the goalkeeper. (From 64' Esposito 6: came on, won the ball back and nearly provided a golden assist for Kean. Not a bad start. Who knows if he’ll take the starting spot in the final...).

    Kean 7: he looks to link up with Retegui, attempting to combine and find a way to inject more life into the Azzurri attack. He really has two excellent chances to make his mark on the match, but Charles denies him the joy of a goal. We didn’t realise he was simply taking aim and rehearsing a superbly crafted goal, deftly controlling Tonali’s pass, dribbling past his opponent and slotting it past the post for the 2-0. (From 88’ Raspadori n/a).


    Manager Gattuso 6.5: heart, passion, team spirit. The key words for this Italy side and the spirit instilled by the manager. He achieved exactly the result the whole nation was expecting; now he can prepare with the same focus for the final that will decide whether we return to the World Cup after 12 long years.

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  • NORTHERN IRELAND

    P. Charles 6: He’s always there whenever Italy threaten up front, but there’s nothing he can do about Tonali’s shot. He denies the Azzurri a goal on at least a couple of occasions, particularly from Kean.

    McConville 5: completely lost track of Kean for Italy’s second goal, letting him get past him far too easily.

    McNair 6: diligently marshals his defensive unit and holds firm against the Azzurri’s attacks for as long as he can.

    Hume 6: saved a goal that was practically a certainty from Esposito’s header.

    Devlin 5.5: a match that was perhaps a little too tidy. He provided far too few ideas for his team. (From 69’ Smyth6: tried a few things, but by the time he came on, the match seemed to be already decided.)

    S. Charles 6.5: enterprising, undoubtedly his team’s best player in terms of quality of play and dynamism shown in midfield. An extra half-mark because he is truly the only one trying to make a difference

    Galbraith 6: tried to cut through the Azzurri midfield and even wasted a good chance in the first half.

    Devenny 5.5: fails to provide the creativity expected of him, but tonight’s task was an absolutely daunting one.

    Spencer 6: his tackle on Retegui was simply decisive, a goal saved in every sense. Lots of running and the maximum effort he could have given tonight. (Reid on 79’ sv).

    Price 5: Not being a striker and playing as a centre-forward is not unusual for the 22-year-old WBA player, but today’s performance certainly deserved a five-star difficulty rating. He was at fault for clearing the ball centrally, allowing Tonali to pounce on it first time.

    Donley 5.5: the Northern Irish number 10 was supposed to be the link between the two lines, but he remained trapped in the Azzurri’s defensive structure. (From 79’ Magennis n/a).


    Manager O'Neill: he mirrors the opposition’s system and attempts to implement the game plan outlined in the pre-match press conference. His team is tough.

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