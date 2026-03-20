Rino Gattuso’s squad list for the World Cup play-offs is now official. The manager released the squad on Friday 20 March for the Azzurri’s next two matches: the national team will play in Bergamo on 26 March against Northern Ireland and, should they progress, will face the winner of the Bosnia v Wales tie, this time away from home.





Gattuso has called up 28 players: Tonali is included, having been a doubt due to a muscle problem, whilst Zaccagni, Orsolini and Bernardeschi are absent. Chiesa returns, whilst Vicario and Zaniolo are out. It is Palestra’s first call-up.



