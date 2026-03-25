Mateo Retegui, the national team’s striker, speaks at a press conference alongside manager Rino Gattuso on the eve of tomorrow evening’s match in Bergamo against Northern Ireland, which serves as the first play-off to qualify for next summer’s World Cup (the winner of Italy v Northern Ireland will then face the winner of the match between Wales and Bosnia on Tuesday 31st in the decisive tie).
Translated by
Italy, Retegui: "Gattuso said things to me that I’d rather not repeat. Pio is a great player. No pressure, just a real desire."
SO MUCH ENTHUSIASM
"I'm really looking forward to playing a match like this. I don't know if you can feel the pressure, but the whole team is ready," he told Sky before the press conference.
"I arrived in Italy a week early; as soon as I heard I had a few days off in Saudi Arabia, I spoke to the manager and we arranged for me to come to Florence to train at Coverciano. It seemed logical and right to be available earlier; I have to thank the manager, but also the two fitness coaches who have been working with me over the last few days."
"I don’t know if ‘pressure’ is the word I’d use. I’ve been really keen to play this match ever since the one against Norway in Milan. We want to show everyone that we’re ready, because it’s the truth: the team is doing brilliantly and we want to prove we’re ready for a decisive challenge."
"We know this is a match where the team with the most determination will win. It’ll be a hard-fought affair; we’ll have to battle right to the end: we’re playing at home, and the Bergamo stadium really gets behind you. We need to stay calm, do what we’ve been doing in training, and go out there to win the match. There’s no other result than victory."
I'M FEELING GREAT, PIO ESPOSITO IS A GREAT PLAYER
"I'm feeling great; I've been thinking about this match ever since the one against Norway ended. It's always lovely to be back in Bergamo; this city is special to me. Pio is a great player; there's no rivalry between us – we're one big family."
RETURN TO BERGAMO
"It’s always nice to be back in Bergamo; this city is special to me. We played a great match here against Estonia; this stadium really brings out the best in me. Esposito? Having players of this calibre is important to me, but it’s not just him. You push harder, you train harder. We don’t compete against each other; we move forward shoulder to shoulder."
ITALY IS EVERYTHING
"What made me fall in love with the national team? Italy. Ever since I first arrived here, I’ve never had any doubts. For me, it’s the most important thing that’s ever happened in my life; wearing this shirt and representing Italy means everything to me. I’m proud to wear this shirt."
NO WORRIES
"Less pressure when playing away? I don't know; I'm very calm, but I think the whole team is. We've talked about staying calm, keeping things light, and not overthinking things. We just need to keep doing what we're doing."
THANKS TO GATTUSO
"Worried about losing my place in the national team by going to Saudi Arabia? First of all, I have to thank Gattuso because he spoke to me at length when I went to Saudi Arabia; he put my mind at ease and gave me confidence. He said things to me that I’d rather not repeat, but I’m very grateful to him and I’ll always feel the same way."
NORTHERN IRISH MANAGER
"Is my coach in Saudi Arabia from Northern Ireland? I get on really well with him; I talk to him a lot. He told me to enjoy the match, but we talk about other things too. I’ll have another chat with him when I get back."