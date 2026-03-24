The Italian football world has come to a standstill and is eagerly awaiting the outcome of Gennaro Gattuso’s national team’s World Cup 2026 qualifying play-off. However, the Azzurri’s match is not the only important fixture on the schedule during this break, as Italy’s Under-19s will also take to the pitch from Wednesday 25 March at home in Catanzaro to play the three matches of the Elite Round of qualification for the upcoming Under-19 European Championships, which will be held from 28 June to 11 July 2026 in Wales.





Who will the team coached by Alberto Bollini face? Who are our star players? When and how can you follow the three scheduled matches? And what are the rules? Here is the guide to this mini-qualifying tournament







