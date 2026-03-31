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Italy in the World Cup play-offs: the latest updates on their path to the final in Bosnia LIVE

Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
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World Cup Qualification UEFA
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A decisive day for Gattuso’s national team.

It’s do or die. Today is a make-or-break day for Italy, who face Bosnia in the final of the European play-offs for the 2026 World Cup away from home: the match is set to take place at the Stadion Bilino Polje in Zenica, with kick-off at 8.45 pm.


The other three UEFA play-offs are taking place at the same time: Czech Republic v Denmark, Kosovo v Turkey and Sweden v Poland: in the event of a draw after 90 minutes of normal time, the match will go to extra time and then, if necessary, to a penalty shoot-out.


Italy will play in their white kit.

The weather forecast for tonight in Zenica is for drizzle with temperatures around 4°C.


RELIVE THE AZZURRI'S PRE-MATCH BUILD-UP



  • THE SQUAD

    Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Carnesecchi, Meret.


    Defenders: Bastoni, Buongiorno, Calafiori, Cambiaso, Dimarco, Gatti, Mancini, Palestra, Spinazzola.


    Midfielders: Barella, Cristante, Frattesi, Locatelli, Pisilli, Tonali.


    Forwards: Esposito, Kean, Politano, Raspadori, Retegui.


    Atalanta defender Scalvini and forward Scamacca are in the stands.



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  • PROBABLE LINE-UPS

    The Italy manager appears set to field the same starting eleven as last Thursday in Bergamo for the 2-0 semi-final victory over Northern Ireland, with Locatelli and Retegui preferred to Cristante and Pio Esposito. The latter starts on the bench once again, as does another young talent on the opposite side: Alajbegovic, who lost out to Memic in the selection battle.


    BOSNIA (4-4-2): Vasjli; Dedic, Katic, Muharemovic, Kolasinac; Bajraktarevic, Gigovic, Sunjic, Memic; Dzeko, Demirovic. Manager: Barbarez.


    ITALY (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli (Cristante), Tonali, Dimarco; Kean, Retegui (Esposito). Manager: Gattuso.


    REFEREE: Clement Turpin (France), assisted by compatriots Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages, with Spaniard José Maria Sanchez as fourth official, and Jerome Brisard and Willy Delajod on VAR duty.


  • SINNER E BEZZECCHI

    Tennis player Jannik Sinner writes in *LaGazzetta dello Sport*: "We’re experiencing an incredible moment in Italy, across so many sports, from Formula 1 to motorcycling. Now we’re also hoping to secure a place at the World Cup. Before their races, I spoke to both Bezzecchi and Antonelli; it’s great that there are so many of us and that we support one another. I’ll be following the national team again this time; it’ll be a tough match against Bosnia, but I’ll be cheering them on like all Italians.”


    READ HERE the message from motorcyclist Marco Bezzecchi.

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  • HAIR

    Fabio Capello, former manager of Milan and Juventus, writes in *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: "Bosnia v Italy is a huge game, a test for the whole of Italian football. The most important aspect of this match will be the psychological one. It will be crucial not to create confusion in the players’ minds, but to set them free; indeed, I would tell them: play as you do in training, without fear of taking risks."


    "Gattuso is called upon to forge a genuine unity of purpose; then he and the team must be prepared in every tactical respect. Let’s be clear: on paper, we’re the stronger side. We’ll manage to dictate the game, even on a pitch that will pose an additional challenge and could prove to be a deciding factor. The approach to the match will say a lot; I imagine an Italy side that will maintain a very high level of concentration, but ultimately the desire to progress will prevail.”


    "Bosnia’s manager, Barbarez, has said they’ll park the bus in front of the goal. So we’ll simply have to turn up with something stronger to move it; we’ll arrive with a tow truck. In the dressing room, I expect the prevailing sentiment to be a strong focus on securing the result and plenty of courage to pass a test of this magnitude. Italian football depends on this match."

  • Tone

    Former Italy striker Luca Toni, a World Cup winner at Germany 2006, said in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: "To win, we’ll have to play like Italy. Come on, Azzurri, you can do it. Bosnia shouldn’t be underestimated, but we have to beat them."


    "I like Kean; he looks fitter now than he did a few weeks ago and is coming off a good performance against Northern Ireland. It’s right to put our faith in him."


    "Retegui? For a centre-forward, it’s important to get chances and touch the ball in the opposition’s box. He did that, even if perhaps he could have shielded the ball better. With the national team, he’s shown he knows how to score goals."


    "Pio Esposito, with his qualities, is ideal both as a substitute should we fall behind – a scenario I certainly hope to avoid – and as a starter. I’m sure he’ll feature in the match because he’s in good form and is mentally fired up after scoring for Inter. He can give us a real boost."


    "Raspadori is very different from Kean, Retegui and Esposito and can be useful for creating numerical superiority with his dribbling."


    "Dzeko is a quality player, a striker who has played in many big games. We’ll have to mark him closely: in matches like this, it’s not just the physical aspect that counts, but the mental one too. He’s 40, but he’s a leader and he scored in Wales..."


  • RIVER

    Former Milan number 10 Gianni Rivera said in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*: "We absolutely must qualify for the World Cup. I’ll be watching Bosnia v Italy at home on the telly, on my own and completely relaxed. We are Italy, with four World Cup titles like Germany; only Brazil have done better. No jokes and no trials. We’re off, we’re setting off, and that’s it. I’d love it if, given that matches will also be played in Mexico, these lads could step into our legendary Azteca stadium, where there’s a plaque commemorating the match of the century. They put it there for us: Italy 4–3 Germany.”


    "Gattuso is putting everything on the line, but he’s been through other important moments. He’s serious and solid. In Milan they’d call him a ‘bel fioeu’. He’s the manager and he doesn’t have to please me; he has to lead the team and win. Gattuso is doing a good job. He’s also relying on the young players; he has the squad’s trust. They follow him. Then there’s another thing you can see: his determination. He’s managed to convey his passion and sheer drive to everyone. They’re united, focused; you can even tell when they sing the national anthem. They’re brilliant, really."


World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
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Italy crest
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