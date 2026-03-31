Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso told Radio Rai: "Last night, my son Francesco, who was born in 2007, sent me a message. It really touched me and moved me deeply. What would I say to a child who asks me how it will go? That we’ll give it our all; we’ve prepared for this match to succeed, and we’ll see if we can do it."





"I’ve seen the right determination in my players. We’ve reaped what we’ve sown. I’ll never say to myself: ‘Enjoy it’. The pressure and the buzz are a wonderful thing. When you don’t have it, you miss it and you have to go looking for it. Here it’s natural and wonderful. I’ve always lived with my demons, with both positive and negative thoughts. When that’s missing, you miss it terribly. It makes life worth living; it makes you feel so much older. Let’s hope God sends us a good one and that luck, even if we have to go out and find it, is on our side."





""There are two games in one. The first is about behaviour, and the other is technical and tactical. We have to be good. We know Turpin; he’s a highly experienced referee who doesn’t like certain things. We have to be careful; they’re very physical. They average 19.3 fouls per match. We mustn’t fall for provocations. They’ll certainly start strongly; we need to be ready from the first minute."





"Barberez and I both have a lot riding on this. I mentioned that he’s a professional poker player, but only to pay him a compliment. They know they’re competitive and that they can cause us problems. They know it and we know it. Let’s hope we don’t misread the match."







