Italy, Gattuso: "There’s no difference between Bosnia and Wales. It doesn’t matter if we don’t play beautifully; Dzeko is a friend"

"It’s been a huge responsibility from day one; I feel it keenly and I hope to turn it into something positive. I need to instil confidence; we have a chance of achieving our goal. The squad has improved; if we’re not playing as beautifully as before, that’s not a problem. Our history shows that with the right mindset, determination and a bit of grit, we can achieve unexpected goals, just as we have in the past"





"I won’t deny that when speaking with Riccio and Bonucci, we knew we might face difficulties. We need quality; we need courage. The stadium is behind us; Bosnia are a proper side. I heard Barbarez talking about the bus; they’re not a team that does that. He’s a shrewd poker player. We know there’s no difference between Wales and Bosnia; the players know that too. Dimarco did well."





"Dzeko? I rarely get it wrong when it comes to football. When I was at Hajduk, I wanted to bring him with me; he was at Fenerbahçe but there wasn’t the financial means. His words aren’t to be taken for granted; he’s a great champion and a great man. I’m not surprised; we’re friends."





"No message for the Italians; their actions speak for themselves, from the ten million who turned out the other night to what they’ve shown in the stadiums over the years."







