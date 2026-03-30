Italy, Gattuso: "There’s no difference between Bosnia and Wales. It doesn’t matter if we don’t play beautifully; Dzeko is a friend"

Then at the press conference:
"We’re well aware that there’s a lot at stake tomorrow; we’re playing against a strong, high-quality side. Italy will have to be at their very best to qualify for the World Cup."
On the reasons to be optimistic.
"I hope not to let them down; we’ll take to the pitch with great desire and determination. It’s the most important aspect of our footballing history: we became champions not because we were the strongest, but through fierce competitive spirit and resilience. We mustn’t lose sight of that."
On fear.
"When you’re a player or a manager... Matches are tough, especially when you can’t make mistakes, you can’t afford to fail. Then you can say whatever you like to the players. They go out onto the pitch and, tactically, we got it wrong the other night. In my view, we’ve identified a few issues from a tactical perspective. We’ve done very well; there’s only one truth. I’m talking about my own journey: seven months ago, we weren’t like this; we were struggling against opponents, they were getting into our box easily, creating chances for themselves. In seven months, this team has improved by sensing danger and working differently. Perhaps we didn’t play in an ultra-attacking manner, and it’s understandable that we’re less brilliant. At the moment, I prefer a team that’s solid on the pitch, that suffers less, even if it means we’re not quite as flashy. Let’s focus on the practicalities."