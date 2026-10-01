'We're being dragged through mud' - Gary Neville warns English football faces Italian-style decline after Man City guilty verdict

Speaking on The Overlap, Neville did not hold back in his assessment of the severe damage inflicted on the competition's global reputation. Neville said: "I am chilled. It is chilling. This is not celebratory. The Italian game has suffered immeasurably in the last 25 years. We played against Juventus, we've alluded to this before, we felt at the time this wasn't right. I'm not saying that's going to happen to the Premier League but we always think that we've got an enormous integrity in the Premier League, that we are the sort of league that sets the standard and it's other leagues that have got corruption, fraud, doping scandals, match fixing, referee scandals. This is now coming to our country. This is now coming to our league. This is the greatest export that we have in our country and the world. If you go around the world and you talk about basically Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, you talk about the Premier League. People talk about the Premier League more than anything when you tell them where you're from in the world. And at the moment, we're being dragged through the mud."