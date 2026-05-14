It's Cavan Sullivan's time now - Philadelphia Union's careful development of teenage star a rare bright spot in miserable campaign

Cavan Sullivan started the play.

And then he finished it.

It was a sequence of making all the right decisions: measured, precise, a little bit grown up. He received the ball on the right, played a floated pass across the box to the left, and then ghosted into the middle. The cut-back came. Two Philadelphia Union players let the ball slide past them. Sullivan tucked home. It wasn't the prettiest first goal in MLS for the 16-year-old, but it was a professional one - clean, incisive, mature.

That strike - if it can be called that - was emblematic of the way the teenager has grown into the Union side over the past few months. Since making his debut at 14 years old - and signed to a pre-contract with Man City shortly before then - Sullivan has been the subject of immense hype. The Union, meanwhile, have wrapped him in cotton wool. There have been calls for a struggling side to rip the handbrake off, to let the kid cook. Instead, his minutes have been managed, and the moments have come.

Indeed, in a season where everything has gone wrong for the Union, a steady hand on a kid still maturing might be the sole shining light - and pay dividends for an immense talent in the long run.