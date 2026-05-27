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'Irritated' Romelu Lukaku expresses desire to STAY at Napoli after 'exaggerated' injury rehabilitation saga
A defiant stance on his future
Lukaku has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Napoli this summer, despite a season plagued by injuries and off-field tension. The striker, who arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in August 2024, has struggled to find his rhythm during a second campaign that saw him restricted to just five substitute appearances in Serie A.
"I was a bit irritated by the way some Italian media presented the thing," Lukaku said in an interview with La Dernière Heure. "They were exaggerated. I didn't come to Belgium on holiday; I wanted to return to being the best version of myself as quickly as possible. It's [his relationship with the club] all good now. You understand why I acted that way. My love for the club remains intact."
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Clashes with the coaching staff
The 2025-26 season was marked by a visible rift between Lukaku and the club hierarchy. The friction reached a boiling point when the striker failed to return to the club's training facility following the March international break. This absence left manager Antonio Conte frustrated, as the Italian tactician later admitted he was "disappointed" that Lukaku had not communicated directly with him when visiting the training ground to discuss his hamstring rehabilitation.
Conte has since confirmed he is leaving Napoli, with speculation linking him to the Italy national team vacancy. Despite the exit of the man who largely drove his transfer to the Partenopei, Lukaku is not looking for a way out with his contract running until June 2027. "I have one year left in my contract. I'm a Napoli player; I'm not the type of player who asks to leave," he clarified.
The road to recovery in Belgium
The controversy surrounding Lukaku largely centred on his decision to perform his injury recovery away from the eyes of the club medical staff. While the media suggested his time in Belgium was a sign of detachment from the squad, the 33-year-old maintains that his focus was entirely on fitness. He has not featured for Napoli since the spring, leading to questions about his readiness for both domestic and international competition. As Napoli prepares for life after Conte, Lukaku remains a central figure in the dressing room.
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Looking ahead to the World Cup
Despite the lack of match sharpness, the Belgian national team has retained faith in their record goalscorer. Lukaku has been named in the squad for the upcoming World Cup, representing a significant show of confidence given that he has not played for the Red Devils since a qualifier against Wales in June last year. Belgium will kick off their World Cup campaign against Egypt on June 15, followed by a match against Iran on June 21 before concluding their group stage journey against New Zealand on June 26.