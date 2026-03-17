Iran 'negotiating with FIFA' to move 2026 World Cup matches from United States to Mexico

Taj, Iran's football federation president, has called for a venue change, citing Washington's recent comments. Taj said in a statement posted on the X account of the Iranian embassy in Mexico that the team will not travel to the U.S. in the current climate. United States President Donald Trump has warned that Iran's presence at the tournament may not be "appropriate". Thus, Taj confirmed: "When Trump has explicitly stated that he cannot ensure the security of the Iranian national team, we will certainly not travel to America. We are currently negotiating with FIFA to hold Iran's matches in the World Cup in Mexico."