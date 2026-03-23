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Inter: winning the Scudetto is like Italy at the World Cup – a must, or it will be a failure, say Chivu and Pio Esposito

The Nerazzurri were held up in Florence too: Milan have closed the gap from 10 points to 6, while Napoli have narrowed the gap from 14 points to 7.

Alarm bells ringing at Inter. Following the defeat in the derby against Milan and the draw with Atalanta at San Siro, another 1-1 draw has been recorded away at Fiorentina. This brings the total number of points dropped from leading positions in this league campaign to 12.

To quote Carlo Vanzini, Sky’s Formula 1 commentator and Inter fan: “Problems, problems, problems!”.

The car driven by Chivu is skidding badly, with the low fuel warning light on.

In the space of just three matches, the lead over Milan has dropped from 10 to 6 points, whilst the lead over Napoli has been halved from 14 to 7.

There are eight corners left to the finish line: in the next one, after the international break and a day before the head-to-head clash between Napoli and Milan, Inter will play at home against Roma on Easter Sunday.


  • LAUTARO ALONE IS NOT ENOUGH

    The key player will be back. Lautaro is set to return after missing seven matches through injury: this is his longest spell on the sidelines since he arrived in Italy eight years ago.

    The captain was substituted with the score at 1-1 in Bodo: since then, including the Coppa Italia and Champions League, Inter have won just two matches (against Lecce and Genoa) out of eight, including the 3-1 away defeat in Norway.

    These figures confirm Lautaro’s importance, though he alone is not enough: let’s not make him the saviour of the nation.

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  • THE LEAGUE TITLE, JUST LIKE THE WORLD CUP

    To fend off the challenges from Allegri and Conte, Chivu needs to get the whole team back on track, both physically and mentally. Not least because it’s not so easy to play for a Scudetto that seemed all but secured and which, instead, they now fear losing.


    Given that, in the eyes of critics and the public alike, if Inter were to win this league, they would merely be doing their duty. Otherwise, it would be a failure, a bit like Italy in the World Cup qualifiers. Yet this is not such a foregone conclusion. This is what Kolarov is referring to when he says: “With Inter, everything seems to be taken for granted.”


  • CALLS FROM CHIVU AND PIO ESPOSITO

    Chivu sent out a strong and clear message on Saturday during the pre-match press conference at Appiano Gentile: "At a time when every match feels like a final, everyone must step up and take responsibility."

    This statement was in response to a question about Thuram, but the same applies to the other leaders in the dressing room, starting with vice-captain Barella. Substituted, he was deeply disappointed on the bench over the mistake he made in the build-up to Fiorentina’s equaliser and headed straight to Coverciano before the other Inter players in the national squad.


    Among them, Pio Esposito has issued an appeal for the national team: “Put aside your support for your club teams and let’s all pull together for the good of Italy.”

    The Inter dressing room should do the same ahead of their final fixtures against Roma, Como, Cagliari, Torino, Parma, Lazio, Verona and Bologna.


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