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Abobakr El Mokadem

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In the wake of the Egypt match crisis… Will Spain lose the honour of hosting the 2030 World Cup final?

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The insult to Islam has sparked a global outcry

 A news report revealed on Wednesday that Spain’s bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup finals with Morocco and Portugal, as well as its bid to host the final, has been affected following the crisis surrounding the friendly match against Egypt.

Spain drew 0-0 with Egypt yesterday in a friendly match held as part of their preparations for the World Cup.

However, the match saw offensive chants against Islam, which sparked a major crisis. The Spanish Football Federation condemned the incident, as did the Egyptian Football Association and Barcelona player Lamine Yamal.

The Catalan police have launched an investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances surrounding the offensive chants, which have sparked widespread reactions around the world.

 (Read also)... De La Fuente explodes with anger after the Egypt match... and comments on the anti-Islamic chants

  • Spain v Egypt - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    A major blow for Spain

     The newspaper *AS* said that what happened on Tuesday night in Cornellà was damaging by any measure, adding that it was a severe blow to Spain, and particularly to Spanish football, in its bid to host the World Cup in four years’ time.

    This incident raises fundamental questions about the fight against racism, something Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior called for two seasons ago.

     The picture speaks for itself, and this time the excuse of two or three troublemakers is no longer acceptable... There were hundreds of people chanting an inappropriate, discriminatory and deeply offensive chant.

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  • Spain confident of hosting the World Cup final

    In the hours leading up to the match, the Spanish Football Federation expressed its confidence that the World Cup final would be held in Spain.

     Nothing has changed, but the unfortunate events in Cornellà are certainly damaging, as were the displays of racism witnessed in the stands at Benfica’s ground during the Real Madrid match, and what happened in the Africa Cup of Nations final held in Morocco.

     FIFA commends the response of the Spanish Federation, which adhered to standard procedures by informing the referee of what had happened and intervening both in writing and verbally regarding the damage caused.

    Rafael Luzán, president of the Spanish Football Federation, spoke out himself after the match, condemning the racist chants.

     Prior to his appearance, he had apologised to the Egyptian ambassador to Spain and to officials of the Egyptian Football Association, and the association’s staff took immediate action following the initial chants against Pedro Sánchez, and then the racist chants.

  • Spain v Egypt - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    The potential penalty for Spain

    The referee was informed of what had happened, and it was he who decided to allow the match to continue without invoking the anti-racism protocol, as he felt there was no justification for doing so and that the best course of action for all parties involved was to let the match proceed as planned.

    Spain continues to enjoy FIFA’s full confidence, and the organisation will act accordingly based on the referee’s report regarding a potential sanction, which will never exceed a financial fine or a partial closure for a future match, but will have no consequences for the World Cup and the final, for which the Bernabéu Stadium remains the chosen venue.

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