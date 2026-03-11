Ibrahimovic: "We must create a winning Milan. We are the fashionable part of Milan. Modric and Rabiot are on another level. Allegri would like a team with more character."

The victory in the derby against Inter has reignited enthusiasm in the Milan world, which is now trying to believe in the Scudetto chase. Senior Advisor for the RedBird fund, Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an interview to CBS Golazo, an American brand that broadcasts our Serie A, in which he spoke about Gerry Cardinale's next moves for the Rossoneri.

From jokes about the rivalry with the Nerazzurri to behind-the-scenes stories about his early days in Holland, the former striker spoke at length about Allegri, the Milan Futuro project and the ambition that this club must have.

Here are his words