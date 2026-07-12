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Ibrahima Konate insists France won't fall into Lamine Yamal's 'trap' as he responds to Spain star's 'fear' claim ahead of World Cup semi-final clash
France unfazed by Spain's confidence
The tension is rising ahead of the heavyweight 2026 World Cup semi-final in Arlington, Texas. Following Spain's quarter-final victory over Belgium, Barcelona sensation Yamal went on the offensive, suggesting that France should be the ones feeling the pressure given recent history between the two nations.
Konate, however, was quick to dismiss the teenager's comments. "Is France afraid of Spain? No. To be completely honest, we don’t pay attention to everything that’s said leading up to the game," he told reporters.
"We shouldn’t be afraid of anyone. The important thing is to maintain the humility with which we started this competition and not fall into those kinds of traps, especially at a time like this. He can say whatever he wants. We’re going to prepare for the game as best we can, and I hope that, when it’s over, the result will be in our favour."
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Spain 'not just Lamine'
Konate is adamant that Didier Deschamps' side cannot afford to focus solely on one individual. The former Liverpool centre-back, who recently secured a high-profile move to Real Madrid, believes the collective strength of La Roja is the real danger.
When asked about the tactical plan for the young winger, Konate explained: "To be completely honest, we haven't thought specifically about that. Spain is an exceptional team, with many top-level players. But the goal isn't to focus on just one player, because the whole team can hurt you. It's not just Lamine - it's the whole of Spain."
Addressing the ghosts of Euro 2024
Spain have held the upper hand in recent years, notably defeating France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024, but Konate pointed to specific circumstances that he believes skewed those results.
He said: "We’re not going to lie: it was a very difficult match. But, honestly, if we’re honest with each other - and with all due respect to every player on this French national team - the starting lineup that took the field against Spain that day, especially on the defensive line, consisted of many players who hadn’t developed any chemistry with one another. It was the first time we’d all played together. and that made things complicated. I think that if that situation had been different, I honestly don’t think the match would have played out the same way."
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Konate excited about dream Madrid move
Konate also took a moment to reflect on his personal milestone after signing for Real Madrid.
Despite the looming international semi-final, the significance of the transfer is not lost on him. "It’s the greatest club in history. Until you put on that jersey, you don’t really realize it," he confessed.
However, his immediate priority remains leading France to a third consecutive World Cup final as they look to exact revenge on Yamal and Spain.
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