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'I was a walking dead man' - Kylian Mbappe admits he nearly retired from France national team due to racist abuse
The trauma of Euro 2020
After missing the decisive penalty in France's shock round of 16 defeat to Switzerland at the 2020 European Championship, the former PSG prodigy became a target of vile abuse.
Speaking on The Bridge podcast, Mbappe said of that challenging period in his career: "I started being called a monkey... For me, the national team was everything, and you put people at the very top who pull you down to the very bottom if you don't score. That changed my relationship with the national team. You shouldn't put all your eggs in one basket; they take the basket and throw it right back at you. All of that was very brutal for me. I went on vacation, and I was a walking dead man. I fell from a great height. I became a national hero very quickly with the national team."
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The weight of racism and insults
The dehumanizing shift from 2018 World Cup hero to the target of racist abuse after Euro 2020 pushed the then 22-year-old Mbappe to the brink of quitting. He recalled his reasoning during a tense meeting with then-FFF president Noël Le Graët: "I made an appointment with Le Graët and told him I wouldn’t play again. I thought to myself, ‘I’m playing for people who, if I don’t score, will think I’m a monkey.’ I thought, ‘I can’t play for people like that.’ I said, ‘I’m going back to Paris, I don’t have any problems there.’"
Le Graët refused to let Mbappe walk away
Determined to walk away from Clairefontaine, Mbappé faced a tense showdown with Le Graët, a meeting that nearly ended his international career. However, the official refused to let his star player quit, with Mbappé recalling the firm response: "He told me, You think you're going to leave the office just like that? Forget it." This direct opposition forced the forward to reconsider his future with Les Bleus.
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How Mbappe bounced back
Mbappé ultimately overcame that dark phase and spearheaded another World Cup final run for France in 2022, scoring a historic hat-trick in their eventual defeat to Argentina. The Real Madrid superstar has since been handed the captain's armband for his country, and is only one goal away from equalling Olivier Giroud's all-time scoring record for the France national team.