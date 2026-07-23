'I did not appreciate his words' - Kevin De Bruyne's future addressed by Napoli director after midfielder's scathing criticism of former coach Antonio Conte

De Bruyne endured a difficult first season in Serie A, largely down to a clash in footballing philosophy with his former manager. Speaking candidly to Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, the playmaker made clear the two men saw the game very differently, admitting: "It was difficult for me, of course, because Conte has a very different vision of football than I do; we shouldn't beat around the bush about that." He also felt he was never deployed in his best position under the Italian, limiting his influence despite what he described as a season where he gave everything on the pitch.

The Belgian was especially critical of Napoli's defensive setup. "We play very defensively. If you score one goal every match in a 5-4-1... That's not so great," he said, pointing out that the team's top scorer managed just 10 goals across the campaign. When asked outright whether he was relieved to see Conte depart, De Bruyne didn't hold back: "Am I happy that Conte is leaving? For me, yes. As far as I'm concerned, he didn't have to stay."



