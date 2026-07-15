'I could see nerves' - Folarin Balogun admits USMNT were affected by 'unfortunate' red card saga in World Cup thrashing by Belgium

The Monaco forward had been sent off during the round-of-32 clash against Bosnia-Herzegovina, but a controversial intervention by FIFA’s disciplinary committee allowed him to face Belgium in the round of 16.

The decision became a lightning rod for criticism, particularly following reports of political interference. Balogun reflected on the tension, stating to CBS: "My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team, but when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy, and I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves, because it's something that is so unique."