Hugo Ekitike set for NINE months out as Liverpool star hit with devastating injury diagnosis after being stretchered out of Champions League loss to PSG

Even before the official medical reports emerged, the atmosphere at Anfield was sombre following the non-contact nature of the Frenchman's injury. Head coach Arne Slot appeared worried during his post-match duties, acknowledging that the initial signs were not promising as the team dealt with both their European exit and the loss of their top forward.

Reflecting on the incident in the immediate aftermath of the PSG defeat, Slot said: “I think we could all see that it didn’t look well and didn’t look good. Let’s wait and see what it will be. But we could all see it didn’t look good.“