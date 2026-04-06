Italy’s third consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup bears the hallmark of an 18-year-old: Keim Alajbegovic carried a nation on his shoulders and, between the semi-final and the play-off final, proved decisive in Bosnia’s qualification for the upcoming World Cup, to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. The rising star, born in 2007, will certainly be one of the players monitored by international scouts during the tournament, but even this season the Salzburg striker has been closely and carefully watched by many scouts from top clubs.
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How much is Alajbegovic worth, the Bosnian star who has captivated half of Europe: in Serie A, he is on the radar of Milan, Napoli and Roma
THE REQUEST FOR ALAJBEGOVIC
Alajbegovic came through the youth ranks at Bayer Leverkusen, who, when they sold him to Salzburg, retained a buy-back clause that has been exercised in recent months: the fee stands at €8 million, enabling the German club to re-sign the Bosnian talent. Even before this move, Milan had begun to enquire about the potential costs of the deal; now, if they wish to take talks further, they will have to sit down and discuss matters with Leverkusen, who, despite having re-signed him, cannot rule out the possibility of him leaving immediately this summer. Much will depend on any offers that come in, given that, in addition to Milan, there are other clubs that have put him on their wish list, and in Italy, Roma and Napoli are also keen on him. As things stand, the player is valued at between €20m and €30m.
ROLE AND CHARACTERISTICS
A winger, Alajbegovic prefers to play on the left so he can cut inside onto his stronger foot to shoot at goal or look for a through ball for a teammate; if necessary, he can also switch to the other flank (his role remains the same, as he is equally comfortable using his left foot) or be deployed in the attacking midfield behind a centre-forward. One of his specialities is dribbling; once he gets going at speed, he’s unstoppable, and those who mark him closely swear he has the vision of a thirty-year-old. In the Bayer Leverkusen youth teams, he took (almost) all the set-pieces.