How much does Ancelotti earn following his contract renewal with Brazil: his manager’s salary and the details of his new contract

According to reports, the manager’s salary will remain at €10 million a year, the same figure agreed previously; however, the terms of the new contract will change, as it will be split into two parts: the initial agreement will be for two years, at the end of which an automatic renewal – the details of which have already been agreed – will come into effect, lasting a further two years, so that it runs until the 2030 World Cup. As for the coaching staff, the salaries of Ancelotti’s assistants will increase at the coach’s specific request, which the federation has agreed to.



