How Man Utd intend to stop £73m flop Jadon Sancho leaving Old Trafford in cut-price transfer deal following testing one-goal loan spell at Aston Villa

According to Bild, Manchester United are set to trigger an extension in Sancho’s contract, which is set to expire this summer, to ensure they receive a substantial transfer fee for the winger.

The move is designed to prevent the 24-year-old from walking away for nothing or leaving in a cut-price deal that would represent a massive loss on their initial £73m investment. While the England international has struggled to find his best form since moving to Old Trafford in 2021, club officials believe that protecting his market value is a priority.

By extending his terms, United maintain leverage in negotiations with potential suitors who may have been hoping to land the attacker on the cheap following a series of inconsistent loan spells.