After spending the first part of the season out of the spotlight, Mattia Liberali is now making headlines. The attacking midfielder, born in 2007 and a product of the Milan youth system, left the Rossoneri on a permanent basis last summer to join Catanzaro in Serie B: a free transfer in exchange for a 50% share of any future transfer fee. The first few months were difficult; the 2007-born player saw little game time and struggled to perform at his best, but as soon as he found some consistency, he hit his stride with goals, assists and decisive plays to help Aquilani’s side reach the play-offs.
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How is Liberali getting on at Catanzaro: goals and assists in Serie B, the details of his deal with Milan
THE NUMBERS OF LIBERALS SUPPORTING CATANZARO
Incidentally, it was the manager himself who pushed hard to sign Liberali, a move also backed by sporting director Ciro Polito, who rates the youngster very highly. In 18 league appearances, the former Milan player has scored three goals and provided three assists, as well as picking up two yellow cards; he also made an appearance in the Coppa Italia in the first round against Sassuolo. Liberali has been playing regularly since around mid-December, coming on for a few minutes here and there, and in his first start against Sudtirol he immediately provided an assist; in his first three games as a starter, he has scored two goals and provided one assist.
WHO WANTED LIBERALS
During another transfer window, Lecce, Atalanta and Parma had also set their sights on Liberali, but talks never progressed further and the clubs opted for other options. Empoli, however, had made a concrete approach, ready to back the youngster and give him playing time and consistency in Serie B. The player and his entourage, however, were won over by the Catanzaro project: as mentioned, Mattia is highly rated by sporting director Polito and, above all, by Alberto Aquilani, who promised him a starring role and is now keeping the promise he made a few months ago.