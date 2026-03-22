How is Immobile getting on at Paris FC: first Ligue 1 goal in the relegation battle against Le Havre

Having secured promotion to Ligue 1 last season, as mentioned, Paris FC has no intention of playing a bit-part role in French football. It is a club with significant financial resources and a long-term project that they will endeavour to put into practice in order to establish themselves in the top flight. Looking through the squad available to manager Antoine Kombouaré – the 60-year-old who arrived in February to replace promotion hero Stéphane Gilli – there are two other Italians: the first is Diego Coppola, a centre-back born in 2003 who arrived on loan from Brighton in January after also being sought after by Fiorentina and Torino; the other is Luca Koleosho (born in 2004), an Under-21 international who came through the ranks at Espanyol abroad; he too arrived during the January transfer window on loan from Burnley.



