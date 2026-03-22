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Simone Gervasio

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Hojlund on Yerry Mina: “He doesn’t play football; the referees let him get away with everything.” From the nipple pinch to his past behaviour, here’s what happened

Social media spat between the Napoli striker and the Cagliari defender: the reason.

Rasmus Hojlund has taken to social media to launch an attack on Yerry Mina. The Napoli striker accused the Cagliari defender of unsportsmanlike behaviour following the latest match between the two sides, which the Neapolitans won away from home. This is not the first time such controversy has been directed at the Colombian, who is no stranger to borderline behaviour on the pitch.


“Yerry Mina doesn’t play football. The referees keep letting him get away with everything. It’s not the first time something like this has happened.” These were the Danish player’s accusations in a reply to a post on Instagram.

  • Accompanying the complaint are a number of photos capturing a specific moment in the match between Cagliari and Napoli, around the 78th minute, when the Sardinian side’s grim-faced defender was guilty of behaviour that is certainly worthy of condemnation. As he tries to wriggle free from his marker, the former Atalanta and Manchester United player is stopped by a pinch on the nipples, an incident that has already occurred in the past – again involving Mina – and which escaped the referee and VAR. Hojlund immediately tries to make his case and even lifts his shirt to show referee Mariani what he has suffered, but the referee tells him to carry on.


    As mentioned, the 31-year-old from Cagliari has been accused of such behaviour on several occasions. He has been seen to be the protagonist of a wide range of foul play and prohibited contact: from shoves to elbows, from stamping to aggressive trash-talking directed at various Serie A strikers. After Osimhen, Morata and Durosinmi, the list has now grown to include Hojlund as well.

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