Hernanes after Lazio v Milan: "Nothing went right for the Rossoneri; it was a disappointment. And now we need to focus on Como and Juventus"

Analysing the match in the DAZN studios, Hernanes had this to say about the Rossoneri’s situation: “Nothing worked for Milan; they put in a very disappointing performance,” said the Brazilian, a former Lazio midfielder. “With such a great opportunity to reignite their Scudetto hopes, I expected more from the Rossoneri; they needed to show some spark, but it wasn’t there. And it’s true that Inter also drew with Atalanta, but I thought the Nerazzurri looked better than Allegri’s side. As Ambrosini says, Milan are now closer to fifth place than first; they must now watch out for Como and Juventus, who are racing ahead.”