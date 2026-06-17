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Alex Labidou

'He’s playing at a very good level' - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni backs Rodrigo De Paul’s decision to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Rodrigo De Paul stunned plenty of Argentina fans when he decided to leave Atletico Madrid for Inter Miami with the World Cup less than a year away, but national team manager Lionel Scaloni backed the midfielder’s move to Major League Soccer, stressing he is more concerned with performance than club address.

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH19-ARG-ALGAFP

    'He knows he can’t relax'

    Scaloni also praised the quality of play in MLS.

    "We are not interested in their leagues; we care about his performance. He’s playing at a very good level. When he comes in, he shows a good level," Scaloni said through a translator.

    Still, the World Cup-winning manager made clear that De Paul cannot lean on past success and has to maintain his level for a full 90 minutes.

    "He knows he can’t relax," Scaloni said. "During the hydration break, I told him he can’t relax. He’s decisive when he doesn’t relax. He changed the game afterward."

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    A strong outing

    Outside of Messi's masterclass, De Paul was arguably Argentina's second strongest performer. He assisted on the opener, connected on 92 percent of his passes, and had six defensive contributions. He also won 5-of-8 duels on the night.

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    Strong midfield performance overall

    In addition to De Paul, Scaloni was very complimentary of his midfield quartet, which also included Enzo Fernandez, former MLS star Thiago Almada, and Alexis Mac Allister.

    Fernandez had nine passes into the final third, while Mac Allister's long-range attempt ultimately opened up another scoring opportunity for Messi on his second.

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  • What comes next?

    De Paul's Argentina will now get a six-day break before facing Austria in Dallas on June 22.

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