'He’s playing at a very good level' - Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni backs Rodrigo De Paul’s decision to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS

Scaloni also praised the quality of play in MLS.

"We are not interested in their leagues; we care about his performance. He’s playing at a very good level. When he comes in, he shows a good level," Scaloni said through a translator.

Still, the World Cup-winning manager made clear that De Paul cannot lean on past success and has to maintain his level for a full 90 minutes.

"He knows he can’t relax," Scaloni said. "During the hydration break, I told him he can’t relax. He’s decisive when he doesn’t relax. He changed the game afterward."