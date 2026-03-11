'He made the mistakes, not the manager!' - Antonin Kinsky blasted for reaction to early substitution in Tottenham's loss to Atletico Madrid

Speaking on CBS Sports, ex-Watford striker Deeney stated: “We’ve all been subbed when a player gets sent off. You sit next to your team, you ride it out together. He’s having a poor time, you get dragged… by the way, he made the mistakes, not the manager, no one else. Manager makes the change, you have to sit with your team.”

When asked if Kinsky was right to hide his emotions from the cameras, Deeney doubled down: “No because we’re in a situation where as a team and a group we’re in the trenches now. You don’t have time to feel sorry for yourself, you don’t have time to go and gather your thoughts, we’re all in this.”