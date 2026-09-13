Harry Kane reaches his 100th Bundesliga goal milestone as Bayern Munich secure narrow victory over Elversberg.

Kane delivered another masterful performance to reach a remarkable century of goals in the German top flight in just 97 games. The forward initially set up Lennart Karl for the opening goal 26 minutes into the match, showcasing his elite playmaking abilities before Maurice Krattenmacher equalised for the hosts.

Stepping up when Bayern Munich needed him most, Kane fired home the decisive strike in the 72nd minute. According to Sofascore match statistics, this historic finish confirmed his 100th Bundesliga goal, capping off an extraordinary individual display away from home.