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Harry Kane laments 'shame' of Michael Olise red card as Bayern Munich held by Viking in Champions League thriller
Six-goal thriller shakes Norway
A dramatic victory that looked well within the German giants' grasp suddenly slipped away in Norway as a red card completely unravelled the visitors' control. The hosts had delivered an early shock through Gianni Stensness' rapid header and Peter Christiansen's clinical finish before Kane's brace and a strike from Luis Diaz overturned the deficit. However, Olise's reckless act of throwing the ball at captain Zlatko Tripic earned him a second yellow card, paving the way for Herman Haugen to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser to seal a 3-3 draw.
- NTB
Harsh spotlight on the red card
Olise's dismissal proved a costly turning point for Die Roten away at Viking, particularly given the winger's foolish loss of composure came mere moments after picking up an initial booking for a tactical foul.
Kane made no attempt to disguise his regret and frustration over the incident that threw away the visitors' victory. Speaking to reporters after the match, the England captain was candid in demanding greater maturity from his team-mate: "He'll have to take responsibility obviously, he'll have to learn from it."
The former Tottenham Hotspur striker then added: "It's a shame because obviously we have big games coming up in the Champions League now and he's going to be gutted to miss those games. But this is football. Sometimes mistakes can happen, it's life."
Kane's milestone overshadowed by frustration
Kane's double had initially extended an extraordinary personal milestone, marking nine consecutive Champions League appearances with a goal and lifting him to joint-eighth on the competition's all-time scoring charts with 57 goals.
The dramatic stalemate also underlined Viking's reputation as a chaotic, entertain-at-all-costs outfit, with their last 12 UEFA matches yielding a staggering 53 goals - an average of 4.4 per game. Even so, the striker's individual heroics could not stop Bayern's momentum from grinding to an abrupt halt following their commanding 5-0 rout of Bodo/Glimt last month.
Reflecting on the team's overall display after the final whistle, Kane added: "We should have won the game with the second-half performance." The forward concluded: "You take the point and you move on."
- Beautiful Sports International
Tough tests ahead for Bayern
Bayern must now swiftly regroup ahead of a mouthwatering Champions League matchday three showdown against Premier League heavyweights Arsenal next Wednesday. Olise's absence through suspension represents a significant tactical blow, especially with the Gunners posing a far sterner test than either of Bayern's opening European opponents.
Before turning their attention to north London, Vincent Kompany's side must focus on matchday six of the Bundesliga, where they prepare to host RB Leipzig on Saturday, October 17.
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