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Hansi Flick & Barcelona reach full agreement on contract extension after successful La Liga defence
A new long-term deal for the German technician
Barcelona and Flick, represented by his agent Pini Zahavi, have reached a complete agreement for the extension of the German coach's contract, according to Mundo Deportivo. The deal comes as a reward for Flick's impressive tenure and follows the club’s successful defence of their La Liga crown, solidifying his position as the focal point of the Blaugrana’s sporting project.
The base of this new agreement extends Flick’s relationship with Barca by an additional year. While his previous terms were set to expire in 2027, the new arrangement guarantees his presence in the dugout until June 2028. Furthermore, the contract includes an optional year based on the achievement of specific performance objectives, meaning the partnership could potentially stretch until 2029.
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Negotiations led by Zahavi and Deco
The breakthrough in negotiations follows a series of high-level meetings involving Zahavi and the Barcelona hierarchy. Zahavi, who maintains a close personal friendship with president Joan Laporta, met with sporting director Deco to finalise the financial and sporting parameters of the extension. It is understood that the rapport between all parties made the process incredibly smooth.
The club had been working on this plan since April, identifying Flick as the ideal man to lead the first two years of Laporta’s new mandate, which is officially scheduled to begin on July 1. The stability provided by this agreement is seen as vital for the club's continued growth.
Official confirmation expected soon
Interim president Rafa Yuste had already hinted that an announcement on Flick's future was imminent during the club’s recent title celebrations. Yuste expressed total confidence in the manager’s commitment to the Catalan giants, emphasizing how well the former Bayern Munich boss has integrated into the unique culture of the club and the city.
Yuste stated: "The renewal will be very simple. The people saw that he is very happy in Barcelona. He has adapted very well to the club. We just need to close some details, but when Deco and he want it, we will make it public."
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Focus on chasing 100 points and goals
Although Barcelona and Flick have an agreement, the announcement is on hold for now as the German concentrates on ending the campaign on a high. The team is still aiming to reach 100 points and 100 goals for this La Liga season. They have 91 of each with three matches left to play, against Alaves, Real Betis and Valencia.