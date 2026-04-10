Hansi Flick admits Barcelona stars are 'more motivated' in Champions League matches as coach prioritises European crown over La Liga

Despite holding a commanding seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, Flick has suggested that the domestic league may play second fiddle to continental success. The Blaugrana are currently balancing a title charge with a high-stakes Champions League quarter-final tie, but saw their hopes of continental success take a huge hit this week with a 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Atletico Madrid. The pressure is building on the Blaugrana and the manager is under no illusions about where the true passion of the club lies.

Addressing the media, Flick was candid about the ultimate goal for the season. "Of course La Liga is why we play the Champions League, but the dream for every coach, player and fan is to win the Champions League and that is why we are there," he explained.