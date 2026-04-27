Guti warns Real Madrid off re-hiring 'not in prime phase' Jose Mourinho as pressure builds on Alvaro Arbeloa

As the pressure mounts on Arbeloa, speculation regarding a blockbuster return for Mourinho has reached fever pitch. However, Real Madrid icon Guti is not among those clamouring for the Portuguese manager's comeback, suggesting that the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is no longer the force he once was.

Speaking to Marca about the possibility of a second stint for the current Benfica coach, the 49-year-old was remarkably blunt in his assessment. "Mourinho is a great coach, but I think his prime phase is not now – in the sense that he comes from Fenerbahce, he took Benfica at a very bad time and I think there are coaches in a better state than Mou that I would sign," he explained.