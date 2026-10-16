‘Great player, but probably not for Chelsea’ - Estevao transfer prediction made by ex-Blues star as Brazilian wonderkid gets stuck on the bench behind Cole Palmer & Morgan Rogers

Nevin, who spent five years at the Bridge between 1983 and 1988, added when asked if he can see Estevao mulling over his options when the January transfer window swings open: “I wouldn't be surprised.

“Now it's not exactly you should leave, go now. But your career only lasts a certain amount of time and you need a lot of games under your belt. And by the time you're 20, 21, you kind of want a couple of hundred.

“If you're really top level, that's who you are. You're not getting bits of games here and there, you are an established player. And the real great players tend to have that. Started very early, which he did, have great talent, which he has, and then play a lot of games and understand the importance of life within a game. And it's a bit of a shame because it's not happening.

“First of all, it's not through lack of talent. He's had a couple of injuries as well. There is a slight danger of overplaying these players sometimes. I think that's not as much of a danger as people think.

“But his big problem is the system. The system and the playing staff you've got there, it's going to be limited. You might end up with 30 games at the end of the season, but some of them will be for 15 minutes. And that's not what you need. You need constant playing all the time.

“So I wouldn't be shocked if he looks elsewhere to get a game. On the other hand, if you're Chelsea, you think, what happens if Rogers or Palmer get injured? We need somebody. And it's the classic difficult situation that players in the modern game find themselves in. But a player of that talent, don't waste it on benches all your life. I get a feeling he won't.”