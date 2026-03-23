Gio Reyna, Johnny Cardoso among seven USMNT players under pressure to deliver in March camp

Let's cut to the chase: there isn't a single member of the U.S. Men's National Team who isn't feeling some level of pressure right now. That is, of course, by design. Over the last 12 months, manager Mauricio Pochettino has worked to instill a sense of urgency in this group, ensuring that every player has something to fight for. Starting spots are no longer guaranteed. World Cup spots aren't either. Those spots are earned, and time is running out to earn them.

The March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal are the last games on the schedule before Pochettino selects his USMNT World Cup roster. These are the final games to make an impression, and that impression could either help or hurt players' cases to be part of the team this summer.

So, with that in mind, which players are carrying the most pressure? And who needs a big camp to lock in a World Cup spot?

GOAL looks at the seven players who need to seize the opportunity in the coming days...