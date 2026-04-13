Berekum Chelsea
Ghanaian footballer Dominic Frimpong dies after 'masked men wielding guns and assault rifles' attack Berekum Chelsea team bus
Attack on Berekum Chelsea team bus
The attack on Berekum Chelsea’s bus occurred on April 12, 2026. It took place on Goaso–Bibiani road as the team were heading home from an away fixture in the Ghana Premier League.
They had been in action against Samartex in Samreboi - which is situated in the south of the country. The club revealed in a social media post that they had come under fire, with it revealed that Frimpong had been rushed to a “regional hospital”.
Club revealed details of the incident
Berekum Chelsea said in their statement: “On our way back to Berekum from Samreboi our team bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers who blocked the road to prevent our passage.
“Masked men welding guns and assault rifles started shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover.”
Berekum Chelsea Facebook
Statement from the Ghanaian FA
The Ghanaian FA later broke the news that Frimpong had died as the result of the injuries that he suffered.
They said in an official statement: “The GFA has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the passing of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea Football Club.
“This tragic incident is not only a huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole. Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league.”
The GFA added: “We urge that all necessary measures be taken to ensure justice is served.”
They are working with local and national police forces, while promising to strengthen security arrangements for professional sports clubs that travel domestically around the country in a bid to “prevent such tragic occurrences in the future”.
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Frimpong was on loan at Berekum Chelsea
Frimpong linked up with Berekum Chelsea on loan from Aduana FC in January. He was due to spend the remainder of the Premier League season with them - with two goals being recorded through 13 appearances during a spell away from his parent club.
It is not the first time that a Ghanaian team bus has been attacked. Back in 2023, Legon Citie found themselves caught up in a similar incident following a visit to Samartex - although there were reports of no injuries being suffered on that occasion.