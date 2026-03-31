Germany star criticises fans for booing Leroy Sane as ex-Bayern Munich star comes off the bench to set up winning goal against Ghana

Match-winner Undav spearheaded the backlash against the Stuttgart crowd, with goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and ex-Germany star Bastian Schweinsteiger joining him in condemning the hostility directed at Sane.

Undav told ARD: "I hope and ask every fan that when Leroy or any other player comes on, they won't boo. No matter what a player does or what he's like, you should stand behind the team. It's important that we, as a team, become one with the fans. I hope it won’t be like that at the next game and especially at the tournament. I find it a shame, because we are a team. I hope the fans will support Leroy next time. Leroy is just as much a part of us as every staff member."

Nubel called the boos, "absolute nonsense", and Schweinsteiger noted: "It makes no sense. It does the German national team absolutely no good if they are booed."