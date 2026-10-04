However, despite registering 21 shots and managing 45 touches in the opposition box, Germany's lack of verticality in the final third was evident. They only tested the Greek goalkeeper four times, highlighting a growing struggle to convert aesthetic control into tangible results, leaving them third in Group A2. Here is how the Germany players rated in the frustrating stalemate:
Germany player ratings vs Greece: Wirtz shows his old face as Klopp instills a 'toothless' spirit in frustrating draw
- Getty Images Sport
Goalkeeper & Defence
Jonas Urbig - 6/10
A relatively quiet evening for the young goalkeeper, who was largely a spectator for long periods. He made two saves to preserve the clean sheet but was rarely tested by a Greek side that only registered two shots on target. His distribution helped sustain the high line required for Klopp’s system.
David Raum - 7/10
Raum was a constant outlet on the left flank, providing the width necessary to stretch the Greek defence. He recorded an assist for a late Wirtz chance and was Germany's most prolific crosser, though his deliveries often lacked a target-man to meet them in the congested penalty area.
Waldemar Anton - 6/10
The defender was tasked with managing transitions and did so effectively for the most part, though he was cautioned in the 36th minute for a tactical foul. He was solid in the air, contributing to Germany's 13 aerial duels won, before the game turned into a one-sided possession exercise.
Malick Thiaw - 5/10
While physically dominant, Thiaw’s evening ended on a sour note with a yellow card in the 90th minute for a reckless challenge. He struggled occasionally with the pace of Fotis Ioannidis on the counter but remained a vital part of the two-man base that allowed the full-backs to fly forward.
Philipp Treu - 6/10
Treu showed great energy on the right, almost finding a late winner with a shot that flew just over the bar in the 86th minute. However, he was caught out defensively in the second half, leading to a yellow card in the 66th minute, and sometimes lacked the technical finesse to break the low block.
- AFP
Midfield
Aleksandar Pavlovic - 7/10
The metronome of the German side. Pavlovic was central to everything, dictating the tempo and ensuring Germany maintained their 89.2% pass accuracy. He shielded the back four well but, like many of his teammates, struggled to find the killer pass through the heart of the Greek midfield.
Tom Bischof - 6/10
Bischof occupied intelligent pockets of space between the lines but found himself crowded out by Dimitrios Kourbelis and Christos Zafeiris. He worked hard to facilitate play in the final third before being replaced by Mika Baur in the 83rd minute as Klopp searched for a creative spark.
Lennart Karl - 5/10
A difficult night for Karl, who failed to impose himself on the game. He struggled to beat his man in one-on-one situations and was often forced to play backwards. He was substituted in the 63rd minute for Said El Mala after a largely anonymous hour of football.
Derry Scherhant - 6/10
Scherhant showed flashes of brilliance on the wing and contributed to Germany's 21 shots, but his decision-making in the final third left a lot to be desired. He was replaced late on by Bambase Conte after exhausting himself against the disciplined Kostas Tsimikas.
- Getty Images Sport
Attack
Florian Wirtz - 7/10
As the captain and focal point, Wirtz showed his old face, proving to be Germany’s most dangerous individual. He had a goal-bound effort blocked in the 88th minute and another shot fly high in the 84th. While his technical quality was clear, he often had to drop too deep to receive the ball, leaving the box vacant.
Jonathan Burkardt - 5/10
Burkardt endured a frustrating night as the Greek centre-backs closely marked him. He managed few clear-cut sights of goal and was unable to link play effectively with Wirtz. He was hooked in the 63rd minute for Nick Woltemade after struggling to make a significant impact.
- AFP
Substitutes & Manager
Nick Woltemade - 6/10
Brought on in the 63rd minute to provide a different physical profile upfront. He offered a better platform for long balls but didn't manage to break the deadlock.
Said El Mala - 6/10
Introduced for Karl, El Mala provided more directness and won a free kick shortly after coming on, though his final ball lacked precision.
Bambase Conte - N/A
Came on in the 83rd minute. Committed a foul in stoppage time but had little time to influence the scoreline.
Mika Baur - N/A
An 83rd-minute substitute who set up a late chance for Wirtz but couldn't help find the breakthrough.
Jurgen Klopp - 6/10
Klopp instills a fighting spirit in his players, but his side looked completely 'toothless' against a deep block. His team played with a clear identity, dominating the ball and territory, yet the 4-4-2 system failed to produce the clinical edge required. His substitutions were proactive but ultimately failed to change the tactical dynamic of the game.
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