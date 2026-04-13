Gary Neville slams 'entirely selfish' Chelsea duo & thinks they've cost Blues a Champions League spot

The pundit highlighted that allowing disgruntled senior figures to remain influential within the group could derail the final weeks of the season. Neville believes that the open yearning for previous leadership further erodes Rosenior's authority during a period where unity is essential for a top-five pursuit.

Warning of the long-term consequences of this perceived lack of professionalism and its impact on their European qualification hopes, Neville added: “In a period when you need to knuckle down, you’ve just gone out the Champions League and been mauled by PSG, which is no embarrassment they’re a good team. You needed everybody to knuckle down and stay in that mode of tightness.

“When you’ve got the two experienced players that they have are demonstrating discontent and saying that the previous manager was good and we liked him and not sure why it changed. I agree there had to be consequences.

“What they’ve done is say you need to have the camera on you against Manchester City being in the stand with everyone knowing you’ve been ill-disciplined. That can’t be helpful.

“The problem is those players are still going in the dressing room having an influence and if they’ve got a bottom lip down by their shoe and sulking and slagging the club off, I think you’re going to have a difficult end to the season.

“It feels to me now that Chelsea will miss out on Champions League football. I think Chelsea are going to miss out because of what has happened over the last few weeks.”