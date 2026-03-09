Goal.com
Live
FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-WEST HAMAFP
Ahmed Refaat

Galatasaray worried about Virgil van Dijk and 'tall' Liverpool stars but coach Okan Buruk eyes big advantage from 'most important' home leg

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has urged his players to harness the power of the Rams Park crowd when they face Liverpool in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday. The Turkish side are looking to repeat their success from the league phase, where a 1-0 victory in Istanbul proved they can handle the Premier League giants on their own turf.

  • Atmosphere at Rams Park a major factor

    Buruk is banking on another "wall of noise" to unsettle Arne Slot’s side, noting that the first leg represents their best opportunity to gain a foothold in the tie. "The first leg is the most important one," he said. "There are big teams - 16 big teams - on the same path as us and we all have a chance to progress. Our goal is to gain the advantage in the first match against Liverpool."

    • Advertisement
  • Galatasaray v Bodrum - Turkish Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Respecting the quality of the Reds

    Despite the confidence gained from their previous meeting, Buruk is under no illusions regarding the task at hand. He highlighted the resilience of a Liverpool side that has often found ways to win late in games this season. The coach's preparation has clearly focused on the psychological and tactical attributes of the visitors who have arrived in Turkey seeking redemption.

    "We will have no excuse at all. We are playing on home turf and will try to do our best. We have played them once and know them a bit better," Buruk explained. "Our opponents are very high quality. At the start of the season, they won a lot of matches with last-minute goals."

  • The threat of Van Dijk and set-pieces

    One particular area of concern for the Galatasaray boss is Liverpool’s aerial prowess and their efficiency from dead-ball situations. He specifically namechecked club captain Virgil van Dijk as a primary threat that his defence must manage carefully throughout the 90 minutes if they are to keep a clean sheet.

    "They’ve very good (at set-pieces) and have very effective Virgil van Dijk and other tall players and good finishers," Buruk admitted. "We must be cautious but it’s the same against any team. We prepare for this. They have conceded a lot of goals and we must take advantage of that too. We have two matches against them and both results are important. It is important that we finish the first match in the best position possible."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Galatasaray-vs-Fenerbahce-Turkcell-Super-Cup-2025-FinalAFP

    Expecting a different mindset

    Memories of Victor Osimhen’s winning penalty in September still linger, but Buruk expects a much more focused Liverpool team this time around. With the stakes raised in the knockout rounds, the Turkish coach believes the Reds will be more clinical and less prone to the lapses that cost them during the league stage encounter.

    Addressing the tactical shift he expects from Slot, Buruk added: "The teams know each other. I think Liverpool will come into this match with a very different mindset than they did to our encounter in the league phase." Galatasaray will need every bit of that home advantage to secure a result before heading to the second leg at Anfield.

Champions League
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
0