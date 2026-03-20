Arsenal v Manchester City is one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the weekend. The League Cup is up for grabs at Wembley, and you can watch it for free and exclusively on the Cronache di Spogliatoio YouTube channel. Providing commentary from 5pm will be Marco Cattaneo and Gaetano D'Agostino, who described the match as follows on Calciomercato.com: “I expect a fascinating match, initially very tactical. These are two teams that know each other, respect each other and fear each other. But as often happens in English football, all it takes is one incident, one spark, to ignite the match, fire up the crowd and change everything. I hope it will be an open game with plenty of chances; Arsenal certainly come into this in better form.”
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Gaetano D'Agostino tells CM: "VAR is useless as it stands: it’s subjective and takes the fun out of the game. Italy is afraid of the play-offs"
THE MERITS OF ARSENAL
"We must give credit to Arsenal for their planning and for the patience they have shown. They have backed Arteta over the years, even when results weren’t coming, they made the right investments and now find themselves in this position, fighting for all their objectives. Credit goes to the club and to the manager, whom I consider a reincarnation of Guardiola. He has become a pragmatic manager, less flashy. He has realised that to win, you have to make sacrifices. Now he is Arteta; you can’t compare him to anyone else – he has forged his own identity. He has realised that it’s right to play attractive football, but every now and then it’s right to get your hands dirty.”
GUARDIOLA'S ERA IS OVER
"I believe Guardiola's era at Manchester City is over. We saw this in the Champions League tie against Real Madrid, a Real Madrid side that is certainly not the strongest team of all time. His style of play is no longer as effective or spectacular, even though the squad has been revamped."
Style-oriented or results-oriented
"I don’t think there’s a winner between those who prioritise style and those who prioritise results. The winner is always right. All I can say is that Italian football bores me; there’s too much tactics, too much pressure. It lacks excitement. Managers know they can’t afford to make mistakes, that their jobs depend on results. And that leads them to make conservative choices."
HOW TO COMMENTATE ON FOOTBALL
"Football has changed, and so has the way we report on it. Now everything is live; the anticipation is gone, it has vanished. Those who report on football have a responsibility: they must do so with balance, respect and expertise. It is important to be professional and act professionally, bearing in mind that there is little time to reflect. That what you say can go viral."
THE ROLE OF VAR
"VAR was introduced to improve football, but it has ended up slowing the game down. It takes the excitement out of it, disrupts the flow of matches and has made them less enjoyable to watch. I wonder why it was introduced if, for every incident, play is halted for two or three minutes. We must also bear in mind that the decision is often subjective, not objective. It depends on the referee’s interpretation. We need clear rules; the same handball cannot be judged differently just a week later."
DANIELE DE ROSSI
"I consider him a natural. He’s a great person on a personal level, a football man who has had the patience to wait and not rush things. He knows how to weigh up the pros and cons of every opportunity."
Cesc Fàbregas
"He's a strong, self-assured, modern manager. He has clear ideas. I repeat, he's a strong manager."
PIO ESPOSITO
"I see him as a modern-day Luca Toni; I like him because he always takes to the pitch with a hunger to win and a fierce determination. That’s his strength. He’s a young man with the attitude of a seasoned professional."
MARCO PALESTRA
"He's a strong player, a modern power forward or centre, who would fit into a top-flight team. He's ready for the big step up, though I'm not sure he's quite ready to be a mainstay at a top club."
WORLD CUP PLAY-OFFS FOR ITALY
"I have mixed feelings ahead of the play-off. I really hope Italy qualifies for the World Cup, for all those young fans who have never heard the national anthem at a World Cup. Qualifying strengthens our sense of belonging. I believe that the toughest opponent to overcome isn’t Northern Ireland or, potentially, either Bosnia or Wales, but fear."
FIVE-A-SIDE FOOTBALL TEAM
"My dream five-a-side football team? I'd pick Donnarumma in goal and van Dijk at the back. In midfield, Cherki and Vitinha, and up front a false nine: Yamal is a must."
PALERMO IN SERIE A
"I’m a die-hard Palermo fan; as a native of Palermo, I hope the club can return to Serie A – it’s the stage it deserves."