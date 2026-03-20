From the fixture list to the return of their key players: here’s why Napoli can believe they can win the Scudetto

The main reason to be optimistic is the fixture list, which is certainly more favourable for Napoli: apart from the head-to-head clash against Milan, scheduled for Easter Monday, the Neapolitans will face Lazio and Bologna at home, plus Como away, all of whom are in the top ten of Serie A, although the teams from Rome and Emilia no longer have any major league ambitions. Then, with regard to survival, there is the match at the Maradona against Cremonese and the away trip to Pisa on the penultimate matchday, although by then the Tuscan side might already be out of the running. In short, the only real obstacles to a winning streak seem to be the Rossoneri and the Larians, who are in the thick of the Scudetto and Champions League battles. Inter, for their part, face a difficult run-in: away trips to Florence and Como, a home match against a wounded Roma side out of European contention, plus away fixtures against Lazio and Bologna – usually formidable opponents for the Nerazzurri away from San Siro. All this for a team that seems to have lost some of its confidence, despite their points advantage.















