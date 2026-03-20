"No one should stop us from looking ahead; today we’ve put a bit of pressure on those ahead of us." Antonio Conte’s words ring out clear and concise following his team’s 1-0 victory in Cagliari, thanks to a goal from a resurgent Scott McTominay: Napoli believe in the Scudetto and want to keep the teams above them on their toes, with the aim of making a genuine challenge. Moreover, with tonight’s three points, the Neapolitans have secured their fourth consecutive victory and have provisionally moved to within six points of leaders Inter, temporarily overtaking Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan, who are now two points adrift ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Torino.
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From the fixture list to the return of their key players: here’s why Napoli can believe they can win the Scudetto
THE TITLE ON 86 POINTS?
But can Napoli really believe they can win the Scudetto – their second in a row under Conte, and their third in the last four years? Given that the Azzurri currently have 62 points and Conte’s side have eight games remaining in the league, the maths is simple: a potential haul of 24 points from eight consecutive wins, with the possibility of reaching 86 points –a tally that in recent years has always been enough to win the Scudetto, except in the 2017/2018 season, when Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli finished second with a record 91 points, four points behind Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus, the Italian champions. Inter, on 68 points (a six-point deficit), would need to pick up 19 points to reach 87: six wins and one draw from their last nine matches.
WHY BELIEVE IN IT? THE CALENDAR
The main reason to be optimistic is the fixture list, which is certainly more favourable for Napoli: apart from the head-to-head clash against Milan, scheduled for Easter Monday, the Neapolitans will face Lazio and Bologna at home, plus Como away, all of whom are in the top ten of Serie A, although the teams from Rome and Emilia no longer have any major league ambitions. Then, with regard to survival, there is the match at the Maradona against Cremonese and the away trip to Pisa on the penultimate matchday, although by then the Tuscan side might already be out of the running. In short, the only real obstacles to a winning streak seem to be the Rossoneri and the Larians, who are in the thick of the Scudetto and Champions League battles. Inter, for their part, face a difficult run-in: away trips to Florence and Como, a home match against a wounded Roma side out of European contention, plus away fixtures against Lazio and Bologna – usually formidable opponents for the Nerazzurri away from San Siro. All this for a team that seems to have lost some of its confidence, despite their points advantage.
THE PSYCHOLOGICAL ASPECT
The psychological aspect can also prove decisive: usually, the team chasing has the momentum to put together a significant run of form, more so than the team leading the way, especially if the latter appears to be lacking in physical fitness and tired from the many matches played. Not only that: Inter have already lost two Scudetti in the final stretch, the first against Pioli’s Milan and the second last season against Conte’s side. A similar situation could bring back some lingering fears in the minds of the Nerazzurri players, who must keep a close eye on two rivals. The manager himself has shown the way, making it clear in his words that he truly believes in it.
THE RECOVERY OF INJURED PLAYERS
Another reason to give it a go is the return of injured players: McTominay and De Bruyne are back and already making their presence felt, as is Anguissa, who is regaining his best form. Of course, as Conte says, it’s one thing to return, but quite another to be 100% fit: Lobotka isn’t quite back to his best either, whilst Rrahmani and Di Lorenzo are nearing a return, though it will take longer for David Neres, who has just had an operation. However, the key players are coming back and the summit no longer seems so far away.