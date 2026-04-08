From Premier League champions to League One in 10 years? Leicester's relegation fears deepen as appeal against six-point deduction is rejected

Following the ruling, the club released a defiant statement acknowledging the severe gravity of their predicament. Addressing the situation, they said: "With the matter now at an end and five games of the season remaining, everyone at the club is fully focused on the matches in front of us and on shaping the outcome of our season through our results on the pitch. We know this has been a challenging period, and we thank our supporters for the backing they continue to give the team. The responsibility now is to ensure these remaining games are approached with the focus and intent our current situation demands."